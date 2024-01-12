HONG KONG (Reuters) - The world's largest asset manager BlackRock on Friday promoted Susan Chan, its deputy head for Asia Pacific to lead the region, a company spokesperson confirmed to Reuters.

Chan succeeds Rachel Lord, who took the APAC top job in 2021.

Meanwhile, the $10 trillion asset manager unveiled its new China leadership, confirming Reuters report last week that Hua Fan will become head of China, six months after fund veteran Tony Tang left to lead Citadel Securities in China.

Jim Zhang, currently the deputy general manager at the U.S. manager's wealth management joint venture with China Construction Bank and Temasek, will succeed Hua to lead the business of the majority-owned venture.

Mark Finnie will become China COO, succeeding Molly Rosenman, who will return to the U.S. to take on a new role.

A passive investment veteran, Chan joined BlackRock in July 2013 as head of iShares capital markets and Products Asia Pacific and later became head of exchange traded funds and index investing APAC until October 2021.

She currently sits on BlackRock's Global Executive Committee.

(Reporting by Selena Li;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

By Selena Li