  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  BlackRock, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/12 04:10:00 pm
836.19 USD   -0.42%
06:28aBLACKROCK : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:22aBLACKROCK : Q3 2021 Earnings Supplement
PU
06:22aBLACKROCK : Q3 2021 Earnings Release
PU
BlackRock quarterly profit beats estimates as rise in assets boosts fee income

10/13/2021 | 06:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The BlackRock logo is seen outside of its offices in New York

(Reuters) -BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager beat third-quarter profit estimates as an improving economy helped boost its assets under management, driving up fee income.

BlackRock ended the past quarter with $9.46 trillion in assets under management, up from $7.81 trillion from a year earlier.

Asset managers have benefited from rising global financial markets in recent quarters as investors put money to work to make the most of the post-pandemic economic reopening, driven by progress on vaccinations and strong fiscal and monetary aid.

Adjusted net income rose to $1.69 billion, or $10.95 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.42 billion, or $9.22 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to report a profit of $9.35 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in New York; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
06:17aBLACKROCK : Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
BU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 214 M - -
Net income 2021 5 619 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 367 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
Yield 2021 1,97%
Capitalization 127 B 127 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,45x
EV / Sales 2022 5,87x
Nbr of Employees 16 900
Free-Float 87,5%
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 836,19 $
Average target price 970,92 $
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.16.38%127 265
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.33.50%88 618
UBS GROUP AG24.94%58 233
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)30.82%47 915
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.28.72%42 778
STATE STREET CORPORATION24.99%33 137