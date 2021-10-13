BlackRock quarterly profit beats estimates as rise in assets boosts fee income

BlackRock ended the past quarter with $9.46 trillion in assets under management, up from $7.81 trillion from a year earlier.

Asset managers have benefited from rising global financial markets in recent quarters as investors put money to work to make the most of the post-pandemic economic reopening, driven by progress on vaccinations and strong fiscal and monetary aid.

Adjusted net income rose to $1.69 billion, or $10.95 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.42 billion, or $9.22 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to report a profit of $9.35 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

