BlackRock quarterly profit rises about 18%

Adjusted profit rose to $1.46 billion, or $9.52 per share, for the three months ended March 31, from $1.2 billion, or $8.04 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the asset manager to report a profit of $8.75 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(The story corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say profit rose about 18%, not 22%; Corrects paragraph 2 to say adjusted profit last year was $8.04 per share, not $7.77 per share.)

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru and Carolina Mandl in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)