    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/12 04:00:02 pm EDT
716.83 USD   -1.59%
08:10aUS Futures Higher as Traders Digest JP Morgan, BlackRock Earnings; Inflation Data on Tap
MT
07:55aBLACKROCK : Reports First Quarter 2022 Diluted EPS of $9.35, or $9.52 as adjusted - Form 8-K
PU
07:46aBLACKROCK INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
BlackRock quarterly profit rises about 18%

04/13/2022 | 08:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above their building in New York

(Reuters) - BlackRock Inc posted a nearly 18% rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as the world's largest asset manager benefited from investors pouring more money into its various funds.

Adjusted profit rose to $1.46 billion, or $9.52 per share, for the three months ended March 31, from $1.2 billion, or $8.04 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the asset manager to report a profit of $8.75 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(The story corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say profit rose about 18%, not 22%; Corrects paragraph 2 to say adjusted profit last year was $8.04 per share, not $7.77 per share.)

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru and Carolina Mandl in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 542 M - -
Net income 2022 6 039 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 979 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 2,71%
Capitalization 109 B 109 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,06x
EV / Sales 2023 4,52x
Nbr of Employees 18 400
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 716,83 $
Average target price 889,00 $
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-21.71%108 989
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-10.92%84 577
UBS GROUP AG2.38%61 451
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-17.23%38 459
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-27.24%32 775
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-4.55%31 840