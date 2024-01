Jan 12 (Reuters) - BlackRock posted an 8% jump in its fourth-quarter profit on Friday, helped by a rebound in markets that boosted the company's assets under management.

On an adjusted basis, the world's largest asset manager earned $1.45 billion, or $9.66 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $1.36 billion, or $8.93 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)