The registration statement for BlackRock’s spot bitcoin ETF, the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). IBIT seeks to track the price of bitcoin and is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on January 11, 2024.

“Through IBIT, investors can access bitcoin in a cost-effective and convenient way,” said Dominik Rohe, Head of Americas iShares ETF and Index Investing business at BlackRock.

IBIT helps to remove some of the obstacles and operational burdens that may prevent investors, from asset managers to financial advisors, from directly investing in bitcoin.

With over 20 years of experience and more than 1,300 ETFs globally, iShares has helped over 43 million investors access the market1. Every iShares ETF unlocks access to institutional grade technology and professional risk management expertise in the convenience of the ETF wrapper.

To learn more about the iShares bitcoin ETF filing visit https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1980994/000143774924001125/bit20240109_424b3.htm

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1300+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and $3.12 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

Important Information

A registration statement has been filed for the Fund and the registration statement has become effective. However, shares of the Fund are not yet available for purchase or sale. Carefully consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This information must be accompanied by a current iShares Bitcoin Trust prospectus, which may be obtained by clicking here. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

The iShares Bitcoin Trust is not an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, and therefore is not subject to the same regulatory requirements as mutual funds or ETFs registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Trust is not a commodity pool for purposes of the Commodity Exchange Act. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risk factors and other information included in the prospectus.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. An investment in the Trust may be deemed speculative and is not intended as a complete investment program. An investment in Shares should be considered only by persons financially able to maintain their investment and who can bear the risk of total loss associated with an investment in the Trust.

Investing in digital assets, such as bitcoin, involves significant risks due to their extreme price volatility and the potential for loss, theft, or compromise of private keys. The value of the shares is closely tied to acceptance, industry developments, and governance changes, making them susceptible to market sentiment. Digital assets represent a new and rapidly evolving industry, and the value of the Shares depends on the acceptance of bitcoin. Changes in the governance of a digital asset network may not receive sufficient support from users and miners, which may negatively affect that digital asset network’s ability to grow and respond to challenges Investing in the Trust comes with risks that could impact the Trust's share value, including large-scale sales by major investors, security threats like breaches and hacking, negative sentiment among speculators, and competition from central bank digital currencies and financial initiatives using blockchain technology. A disruption of the internet or a digital asset network, such as the Bitcoin network, would affect the ability to transfer digital assets, including bitcoin, and, consequently, would impact their value. There can be no assurance that security procedures designed to protect the Trust’s assets will actually work as designed or prove to be successful in safeguarding the Trust’s assets against all possible sources of theft, loss or damage.

The Trust may incur certain extraordinary, non-recurring expenses that are not assumed by the Sponsor.

Shares of the Trust are not deposits or other obligations of or guaranteed by BlackRock, Inc., and its affiliates, and are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency. The sponsor of the trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the “Sponsor”). BlackRock Investments, LLC ("BRIL"), assists in the promotion of the Trust. The Sponsor and BRIL are affiliates of BlackRock, Inc. The Bitcoin Custodian is Coinbase Custody Trust Company, LLC, which is not affiliated with BlackRock, Inc. The Sponsor is not responsible for losses incurred due to loss, theft, destruction, or compromise of the trust's bitcoin.

©2024 BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. iSHARES and BLACKROCK are trademarks of BlackRock, Inc., or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1 BlackRock, as of September 30, 2023. 43 million figure is an estimate of the number of investors holding iShares ETFs globally using various sources. For the United States, ETF investors calculated using data from Broadridge Financial Solutions, based on a ticker–level analysis of unique, anonymized individual brokerage account numbers that hold at least one iShares ETF and have an account balance greater than $0, and assumes one account equals one investor which may not reflect potential double counting for households that may have more than one account. For the European Union and the United Kingdom, data is from digital platforms, ExtraETF, Financial Times, AMF, Le Monde, Wisdom Tree, Finanzas, Italian Association of Asset Managers.

