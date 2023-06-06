Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BlackRock, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-05 pm EDT
676.49 USD   -0.79%
01:22aBlackRock's China head Tang leaving the company
RE
06/05Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Advancing Late Monday
MT
06/05Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rising Monday Afternoon
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BlackRock's China head Tang leaving the company

06/06/2023 | 01:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A trader works as a screen displays the trading information for BlackRock on the floor of the NYSE in New York

HONG KONG (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc's head of China business, Tony Tang, is leaving the asset manager, the company said on Tuesday, after having played a key role in expanding the firm's operations in the world's second-largest economy.

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, said Tang "has expressed an interest in exploring opportunities" outside the firm, in a statement responding to a Reuters query.

Susan Chan, BlackRock's deputy head of Asia Pacific and head of Greater China, is directly overseeing its China onshore business, the company said.

Tang, a former Chinese securities regulatory official, started as BlackRock's China business head in 2019, and has been one of the top aides to CEO Larry Fink and played a key role in expanding the U.S. firm's China business.

Tang didn't immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

During his tenure as the China head, BlackRock established a wholly-owned China fund management unit and a joint venture with China Construction Bank and Temasek offering wealth service to Chinese investors.

(Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Kim Coghill)

By Selena Li


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. -0.79% 676.49 Delayed Quote.-3.62%
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION 0.00% 5.11 Delayed Quote.4.29%
THE CHINA FUND, INC. -0.09% 11.42 Delayed Quote.-11.61%
TOPIX INDEX 0.57% 2232.48 Delayed Quote.15.38%
All news about BLACKROCK, INC.
01:22aBlackRock's China head Tang leaving the company
RE
06/05Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Advancing Late Monday
MT
06/05Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rising Monday Afternoon
MT
06/05Exclusive-Musk's Neuralink valued at about $5 billion despite long road to mar..
RE
06/05Cardinal Health Merging Outcomes Business Into Transaction Data Systems
MT
06/05European Commission Approves Joint Acquisition of Calisen, MapleCo
MT
06/05India's Byju's to list unit Aakash Education by mid-2024
RE
06/02Outsized US job gains may mask signs of weakness
RE
06/02Outsized US job gains may mask signs of weakness
RE
06/02WEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until June 16, 2023
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKROCK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 18 203 M - -
Net income 2023 5 206 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,5x
Yield 2023 3,00%
Capitalization 101 B 101 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,46x
EV / Sales 2024 4,83x
Nbr of Employees 19 500
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 676,49 $
Average target price 764,19 $
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Martin Small Chief Financial Officer
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-3.62%101 313
UBS GROUP AG5.38%59 814
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-2.23%50 771
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.9.26%40 002
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-5.69%33 554
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.0.12%32 476
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer