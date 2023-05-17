BlackRock's Laurence D. Fink to Present at the 2023 Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference on May 31st

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) today announced that Laurence D. Fink, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to speak at the 2023 Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference on May 31st, 2023, beginning at approximately 12:10 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible via the “Investor Relations” section of BlackRock’s website, www.blackrock.com. A replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours of the presentation and will remain accessible through the Company’s website for three months.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005567/en/