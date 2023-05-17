Advanced search
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:29:21 2023-05-17 am EDT
640.03 USD   +0.98%
BlackRock's Laurence D. Fink to Present at the 2023 Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference on May 31st

05/17/2023 | 11:03am EDT
BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) today announced that Laurence D. Fink, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to speak at the 2023 Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference on May 31st, 2023, beginning at approximately 12:10 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible via the “Investor Relations” section of BlackRock’s website, www.blackrock.com. A replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours of the presentation and will remain accessible through the Company’s website for three months.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 18 170 M - -
Net income 2023 5 165 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,4x
Yield 2023 3,20%
Capitalization 94 924 M 94 924 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,12x
EV / Sales 2024 4,50x
Nbr of Employees 19 500
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 633,83 $
Average target price 778,29 $
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Martin Small Chief Financial Officer
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-10.56%94 924
UBS GROUP AG-0.23%57 256
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-0.96%35 202
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-10.59%31 305
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-5.44%30 672
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-2.54%23 378
