Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BlackRock, Inc.    BLK

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BlackRock's Third-Quarter Profit Climbs on Steady Inflows, Higher Fee Revenue -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 12:26pm EDT

By Dawn Lim

Money-management giant BlackRock Inc.'s quarterly profit rose 22% as investors turned to its massive lineup of funds across markets.

The returns are a sign that the world's largest money manager with $7.8 trillion in assets continues to grow despite all parts of the economy and markets being upended by the coronavirus pandemic. Its long shadow over the industry is increasingly forcing weaker rivals to play defense.

BlackRock rose over the past decade on the back of exchange-traded funds that mirror markets. But in an ironic twist, the company scored roughly the same amount of new investor money into strategies that track markets and funds that trade on exchanges as those run by managers that attempt to beat markets in the third quarter. So-called active strategies took in net $47.1 billion while index and iShare exchange-traded funds took in $50.5 billion in the quarter.

The latest haul into active funds is potentially more profitable given many of these strategies charge higher fees. The inflows also show continued returns for Chief Executive Larry Fink's strategy of building a broad superstore that sells everything from financial technology to private equity to money funds where investors park cash.

"Covid has changed many industries for the better and many for the worse, " Mr. Fink said in an interview. "Our job is to transcend those issues and help clients address their long-term needs."

BlackRock shares rose 4.8% midday Tuesday, defying the broad market's fall. BlackRock shares produced a total return of about 98%, compared with the S&P 500's roughly 59% return since the market's low in March.

For the latest quarter, the investment company posted a profit of $1.36 billion, up from $1.1 billion in the same period a year earlier. BlackRock's revenue rose 18%, beating analyst estimates.

Fees into active strategies are a ballast at a time when index funds have become a commodity and the prices of popular market-tracking strategies have plunged near zero.

BlackRock has been an aggressor, undercutting other companies and crushing smaller rivals. Some money managers have merged with others or sold themselves to survive, with the broader industry now bracing for even more consolidation. Just last week, Morgan Stanley said it was buying fund manager Eaton Vance Corp.

Many in the industry, including BlackRock, are skeptical that mergers of struggling investment businesses can actually be a panacea to the pressures they face.

"We're going to benefit from the disruption that it's going to create," the firm's finance chief Gary Shedlin told analysts Tuesday morning. "Large scale integrations are not easy."

BlackRock has no desire to buy other firms simply to add cost benefits of scale, he added.

BlackRock's fortunes are closely tied to big institutions such as pensions, insurers and sovereign-wealth funds. Those investors have turned to its funds to enter and exit markets as volatility ratchets up in the lead-up to the U.S. election. BlackRock's iShares ETFs took in $41 billion in new investor money in the latest quarter, roughly in line with a year earlier, with bond products making the most of the flows.

The firm also gained net new money from retail channels, joining a chorus of other asset managers that have benefited from renewed interest in investing from all types of people. The latest wave of individual and other investors has made Robinhood Markets Inc. a household name.

Mr. Fink said BlackRock is capturing more retail money as wealth managers and financial advisers use more preset portfolios that contain BlackRock products. BlackRock's presence on the desktop of advisers has given more visibility to the firm at a time many wealth managers aren't traveling and are instead dealing with clients remotely.

The biggest driver of revenue -- investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending -- rose 8%.

BlackRock sells software, including a suite of tools called Aladdin, to banks and other institutions to measure risk. Technology-services revenue -- which includes fees from Aladdin -- rose by about 9%.

Rising markets in the wake of central-bank actions world-wide lifted the prices of assets that BlackRock holds for clients in many markets. Higher asset prices translate to bigger revenues for managers because they take a cut of fees on money they oversee for investors. The firm wasn't immune to the challenge of a low-interest rate environment created by the Federal Reserve in response to the pandemic.

BlackRock, which also runs a cash-management business, began waiving fees on money funds that invest in government securities to prevent yields from falling below zero. The firm expects it will have to waive more charges going into 2021.

As BlackRock has grown, the company has attracted more scrutiny from academics on the unintended effects of its economic power as well as activists and politicians who question if the company is doing enough as a fund investor in so many companies around the world. Mr. Fink's challenge is to make sure the company addresses those concerns while also continuing to grow.

Wall Street is watching closely how the company staves off the threat from banks plotting bigger asset-management businesses as well as formidable rivals such as Vanguard Group.

Mr. Shedlin told analysts that the firm will continue to look at ways to tactically add to its technology and distribution reach as well as its private markets investment business.

Write to Dawn Lim at dawn.lim@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-20 1225ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. 4.80% 645.38 Delayed Quote.21.66%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.35% 28726.3 Delayed Quote.1.05%
EATON VANCE CORP. -0.39% 61.12 Delayed Quote.31.51%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.62% 50.325 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
NASDAQ 100 0.26% 12122.35154 Delayed Quote.34.27%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.17% 11900.607467 Delayed Quote.32.36%
S&P 500 -0.33% 3522.4 Delayed Quote.7.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BLACKROCK, INC.
12:36pBlackRock's Third-Quarter Profit Climbs on Steady Inflows, Higher Fee Revenue..
DJ
12:26pBlackRock's Third-Quarter Profit Climbs on Steady Inflows, Higher Fee Revenue..
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:12aVESTAS WIND A/S : - Major shareholder announcement, BlackRock, Inc.'s holding as..
AQ
10:54aBlackRock CEO Fink says markets have more upside than downside
RE
10:29aWall St retreats after four-day winning streak as J&J vaccine worries weigh
RE
09:58aSaudi Aramco and BlackRock, others, discussing deal worth over $10 billion - ..
RE
09:56aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Mixed as Earnings Season Begins
DJ
09:29aSaudi aramco in talks with blackrock, other investors, regarding pipeline dea..
RE
09:16aU.S. Stock Futures Slip as Earnings Season Begins
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 326 M - -
Net income 2020 4 419 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 244 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 2,36%
Capitalization 93 761 M 93 761 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,04x
EV / Sales 2021 5,54x
Nbr of Employees 16 300
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 657,94 $
Last Close Price 614,89 $
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.21.66%93 761
UBS GROUP AG-12.68%41 914
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.88%33 494
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.17.44%32 479
STATE STREET CORPORATION-15.02%23 687
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.3.28%20 691
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group