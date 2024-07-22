The registration statement for BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA), has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). ETHA seeks to track the price of Ethereum’s native token, ether, and is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on July 23, 2024. ETHA carries a 0.25% sponsor fee with a one-year waiver reducing the fee to 0.12% on the first $2.5B assets under management (AUM)1.

"Our clients are increasingly interested in gaining exposure to digital assets through exchange-traded products (ETPs) which provide convenient access, liquidity and transparency," said Jay Jacobs, U.S. Head of Thematic and Active ETFs. “Ethereum’s appeal lies in its decentralized nature and its potential to drive digital transformation in finance and other industries.”

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) offers exposure to the Ethereum's native token, ether, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.2 Ethereum, a global technology platform, is similar to an app store that generates value for ether as usage increases and more applications are built on top of it.

Over the last 12 months, iShares has launched 170 ETFs and ETPs including the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), driving innovation and providing investors with more choices to help them meet their investment goals.

With over 20 years of experience and more than 1,400 ETFs globally, iShares has helped millions of investors access different corners of the market. Every iShares product is underpinned by decades of investment expertise and institutional grade technology.

To learn more about the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF filing visit: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2000638/000143774924023199/iset20240720_424b3.htm

Important Information

A registration statement has been filed for the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (“the Trust”) and the registration statement has become effective. However, shares of the Trust are not yet available for purchase or sale. Carefully consider the Trust’s investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This information must be accompanied or preceded by a current iShares Ethereum Trust ETF prospectus and iShares Bitcoin Trust Prospectus. Please read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

The iShares Trusts are not investment companies registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, and therefore are not subject to the same regulatory requirements as mutual funds or ETFs registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Investments in these products are speculative and involve a high degree of risk.

Investing involves a high degree of risk, including possible loss of principal. An investment in the Trust is not suitable for all investors, may be deemed speculative and is not intended as a complete investment program. An investment in Shares should be considered only by persons who can bear the risk of total loss associated with an investment in the Trust.

Investing in digital assets involves significant risks due to their extreme price volatility and the potential for loss, theft, or compromise of private keys. The value of the shares is closely tied to acceptance, industry developments, and governance changes, making them susceptible to market sentiment. Digital assets represent a new and rapidly evolving industry, and the value of the Shares depends on their acceptance. Changes in the governance of a digital asset network may not receive sufficient support from users and miners, which may negatively affect that digital asset network’s ability to grow and respond to challenges Investing in the Trust comes with risks that could impact the Trust's share value, including large-scale sales by major investors, security threats like breaches and hacking, negative sentiment among speculators, and competition from central bank digital currencies and financial initiatives using blockchain technology. A disruption of the internet or a digital asset network would affect the ability to transfer digital assets and, consequently, would impact their value. There can be no assurance that security procedures designed to protect the Trust’s assets will actually work as designed or prove to be successful in safeguarding the Trust’s assets against all possible sources of theft, loss or damage.

The Trust may incur certain extraordinary, non-recurring expenses that are not assumed by the Sponsor.

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (the “Trust”) is not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by Stiftung Ethereum (the "Ethereum Foundation"), nor does the Ethereum Foundation make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Trust. BlackRock is not affiliated with the Ethereum Foundation. Ethereum Marks are owned by the Ethereum Foundation, used under license.

Shares of the Trust are not deposits or other obligations of or guaranteed by BlackRock, Inc., and its affiliates, and are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency. The sponsor of the trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the “Sponsor”). BlackRock Investments, LLC ("BRIL"), assists in the promotion of the Trust. The Sponsor and BRIL are affiliates of BlackRock, Inc. The bitcoin and ether Custodian is Coinbase Custody Trust Company, LLC, which is not affiliated with BlackRock, Inc. The Sponsor is not responsible for losses incurred due to loss, theft, destruction, or compromise of the trust's bitcoin or ether.

©2024 BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. iSHARES and BLACKROCK are trademarks of BlackRock, Inc., or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

_________________

1 BlackRock will waive a portion of the Sponsor’s Fee for the first 12 months commencing on July 23, 2024, so that the fee will be 0.12% of the net asset value of the Trust for the first $2.5 billion of the Trust’s assets. If the fund exceeds $2.5 billion of the Trust’s assets prior to the end of the 12-month period, the Sponsor’s Fee charged on assets over $2.5 billion will be 0.25%. All investors will incur the same Sponsor’s Fee which is the weighted average of those fee rates. After the 12-month waiver period is over, the Sponsor’s Fee will be 0.25%.

2 Source: The Block, as of May 21, 2024. Ethereum’s market capitalization of $450 billion is measured by its native token, ether.

