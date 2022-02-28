Log in
BlackRock says upgrading stocks, downgrading credit amid Ukraine conflict

02/28/2022 | 01:00pm EST
People are seen in front of a showroom that hosts BlackRock in Davos

NEW YORK (Reuters) -BlackRock is upgrading its position in developed market stocks and downgrading credit, saying it sees "greater clarity on the Ukraine conflict and reduced risk of central banks slamming the brakes to curb inflation."

"We now know what we are dealing with: a protracted stand-off between Russia and the West," strategists and managers at the world's largest asset manager wrote in a research note on Monday, sent by a spokesperson.

"We also think it has reduced the risk of central banks slamming the brakes to contain inflation."

Investors' interest rate hike expectations "have become excessive," creating opportunities in equities, they noted.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week intensified market volatility. The benchmark S&P 500 stock index at one point last week closed more than 10% below its Jan. 3 closing record high, confirming it was in a correction.

(Reporting by Caroline ValetkevitchEditing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 422 M - -
Net income 2022 6 482 M - -
Net cash 2022 6 191 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 2,57%
Capitalization 114 B 114 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,04x
EV / Sales 2023 4,49x
Nbr of Employees 18 400
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 750,87 $
Average target price 998,62 $
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-17.99%114 164
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-8.91%85 778
UBS GROUP AG5.82%63 705
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-6.39%43 740
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-14.26%39 402
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.0.37%33 532