BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
BlackRock to Report First Quarter 2022 Earnings on April 13th

03/30/2022 | 11:01am EDT
BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today announced that it will report first quarter 2022 earnings prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink, President, Robert S. Kapito, and Chief Financial Officer, Gary S. Shedlin, will host a teleconference call for investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET. BlackRock’s earnings release and supplemental materials will be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com, before the teleconference call begins.

Teleconference and Webcast Details

Members of the public who are interested in participating in the teleconference should dial, from the United States, (800) 374-0176, or from outside the United States, (706) 679-8281, shortly before 8:30 a.m. ET and reference the BlackRock Conference Call (ID Number 4390466). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.

Both the teleconference and webcast will be available for replay by 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 and ending at midnight on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. To access the replay of the teleconference, callers from the United States should dial (855) 859-2056 and callers from outside the United States should dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the Conference ID Number 4390466. To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 092 M - -
Net income 2022 6 317 M - -
Net cash 2022 5 784 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 118 B 118 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,30x
EV / Sales 2023 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 18 400
Free-Float 87,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 773,24 $
Average target price 942,54 $
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-15.54%117 565
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-6.27%91 445
UBS GROUP AG11.48%66 837
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-9.59%42 567
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-9.28%37 515
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-23.58%35 311