BlackRock to buy Aperio for $1.05 bln from Golden Gate Capital, employees

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The world's largest asset manager
BlackRock Inc said on Monday it will buy Aperio Group
LLC, an investment management services provider, from private
equity firm Golden Gate Capital and Aperio employees for $1.05
billion in cash.
BlackRock said the deal will boost its separately managed
account (SMA) assets by roughly 30% to over $160 billion.
The asset manager said the deal will be funded by existing
corporate liquidity and is anticipated to close in the first
quarter of 2021. It added that the deal is minimally dilutive to
its earnings per share and is not expected to be dilutive on a
cash basis.
BlackRock plans to operate Aperio as a separately branded,
vertically integrated team within the company's U.S. Wealth
Advisory business.
Sausalito, California-based Aperio partners with wealth
advisers to build and manage personalized public equity
portfolios, among other things.
