  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  BlackRock, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

BlackRock to buy Baringa Partners' climate tech for Aladdin

06/17/2021 | 04:07am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - BlackRock said on Thursday it had agreed a deal with Baringa Partners to buy the consultancy's climate-modelling technology for use in its Aladdin risk management system.

Aladdin, used by money managers running trillions of dollars in assets to help build portfolios and manage the investment process, is an increasingly important revenue driver for BlackRock, which itself manages around $9 trillion in assets.

Baringa's modelling, meanwhile, is used by governments and financial services companies to manage climate risk and plan their transition to a lower-carbon economy.

The long-term partnership will see BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, acquire Baringa's Climate Change Scenario Model and integrate it into Aladdin.

"Investors and companies are increasingly recognising that climate risk presents investment risk. Through this partnership with Baringa, we are raising the industry bar for climate analytics and risk management tools, so clients can build and customise more sustainable portfolios," said Sudhir Nair, Global Head of the Aladdin Business at BlackRock.

The deal comes as a growing number of investors around the world pledge to align their portfolios with the global effort to cap greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century.

Financial details were not disclosed, nor were the terms of the partnership agreement.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Pravin Char)

By Simon Jessop


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 790 M - -
Net income 2021 5 719 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 029 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 1,88%
Capitalization 133 B 133 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,84x
EV / Sales 2022 6,19x
Nbr of Employees 16 700
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 912,60 $
Last Close Price 869,35 $
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.20.49%132 599
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.16.00%75 773
UBS GROUP AG17.60%57 523
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.28.97%44 294
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)18.87%44 168
STATE STREET CORPORATION19.83%29 825