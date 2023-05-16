Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  BlackRock, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:47:52 2023-05-16 am EDT
638.23 USD   -1.01%
11:20aBlackRock to call staff back to office at least four days a week - memo
RE
05/15Anti-inflation fight may spur recession, investment opportunities -BlackRock
RE
05/15News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
BlackRock to call staff back to office at least four days a week - memo

05/16/2023 | 11:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The BlackRock logo is pictured in New York City

(Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, has asked its staff to return to office at least four days a week, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

"We will shift to at least four days per week in the office, with the flexibility to work from home one day per week," the memo said. "This new approach begins on the 11th of September."

The New York-based asset manager joins other major Wall Street firms in changing its work-from-home policy as financial institutions start to look beyond COVID-19-induced restrictions.

Last month, J.P.Morgan Chase & Co, the United States' largest bank, asked its managing directors to work from office five days a week.

J.P.Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, along with Wall Street counterparts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley, has been a strong advocate of in-office work.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. -0.92% 638.8098 Delayed Quote.-9.01%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.44% 134.565 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.89% 82.18 Delayed Quote.-3.09%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.02% 321.94 Delayed Quote.-6.95%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 18 170 M - -
Net income 2023 5 165 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,8x
Yield 2023 3,15%
Capitalization 96 559 M 96 559 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,21x
EV / Sales 2024 4,58x
Nbr of Employees 19 500
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 644,75 $
Average target price 778,29 $
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Martin Small Chief Financial Officer
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-9.01%96 559
UBS GROUP AG0.17%57 565
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-0.96%36 054
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-11.80%32 118
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-4.01%31 136
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-3.44%23 870
