  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BlackRock, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
01:19:00 2023-01-11 pm EST
754.20 USD   -0.41%
01:10pTech firms, Wall Street lead job cuts in corporate America
RE
01:05pBlackRock to cut up to 500 jobs amid market turmoil - Insider
RE
01:03pBlackRock Reportedly Plans to Cut 500 Jobs
MT
BlackRock to cut up to 500 jobs amid market turmoil - Insider

01/11/2023 | 01:05pm EST
The BlackRock logo is pictured in New York City

(Reuters) - BlackRock Inc is cutting up to 500 jobs, Insider reported on Wednesday, citing a memo, as Wall Street continues to downsize in the face of high interest rates that have raised the risk of a recession.

The world's largest asset manager had 19,900 employees as of Sept. 30, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Earlier in the day, Goldman Sachs also began laying off staff in a sweeping cost-cutting drive, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Insider report comes a month after BlackRock Chief Financial Officer Gary Shedlin said the firm was freezing most hiring and reducing expenses due to short-term performance challenges.

The company is expected to post a 22.4% drop in fourth-quarter profit to $8.09 per share when it reports results on Friday, according to Refinitiv estimates.

New York-based BlackRock will be notifying staff on Wednesday about whether they were going to be laid off, after its human resources department alerted employees' managers on Tuesday, the report said.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 772 M - -
Net income 2022 5 096 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 325 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,5x
Yield 2022 2,58%
Capitalization 114 B 114 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,21x
EV / Sales 2023 5,98x
Nbr of Employees 19 900
Free-Float 86,5%
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 757,28 $
Average target price 768,40 $
Spread / Average Target 1,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.6.26%113 740
UBS GROUP AG7.79%63 998
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.6.20%53 026
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)5.76%38 806
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.2.70%34 029
STATE STREET CORPORATION5.01%29 891