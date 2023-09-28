Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC - FTSE 250-listed investment trust focused on small, mid and large-cap companies across Europe - Names Alexandra Dangoor as co-portfolio manager, alongside Lead Manager Stefan Gries, effective from close of business on Friday. Says Dangoor joined BlackRock Fundamental European Equity Team in 2019 after two years in BlackRock's graduate rotation program, where she was an analyst in the Natural Resources and European Equity teams. Says its investment objective and policy remains unchanged.

Says: "Her research support for Stefan [Gries]'s strategies, including the company, has given her a chance to develop a deep understanding of the philosophy of running concentrated, high conviction, low turnover portfolios. This co-portfolio manager appointment reflects Alexandra's excellent alpha contribution as a research analyst, as well as the team's ongoing commitment to the development of talent from within."

Current stock price: 491.52 pence, down 0.5%

12-month change: up 16%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

