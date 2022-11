Nov 12 (Reuters) - Blackrock Inc has put off the launch of an exchange traded fund (ETF) that invests in Chinese bonds, amid growing tensions between Washington and Beijing, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

The world's largest money manager, has "indefinitely" shelved the ETF, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the decision. (Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)