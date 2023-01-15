Advanced search
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
2023-01-13
753.99 USD   +0.00%
12:22pClimate activists protest in Davos ahead of WEF
RE
01/14Schroders gets nod to set up China fund unit as Beijing speeds up approvals
RE
01/13BlackRock Delivers Fourth-Quarter Beat as Assets Under Management Decline
MT
Climate activists protest in Davos ahead of WEF

01/15/2023 | 12:22pm EST
STORY: Dozens of protesters raised placards and chanted slogans as they arrived by train in the ski resort, where hundreds of political leaders and major economic figures are set to meet starting Monday (January 16).

Later in the week, a group of over 200 millionaires from 13 countries will also be releasing a letter calling on Davos attendees to get serious about tackling extreme wealth and embrace significant tax increases on the wealthy.

Many protesters also slammed WEF participants' handling of climate issues.

"It's important to be here to show what are the problems of the World Economic Forum," protester Claudio Bernhard said.

Failure to tackle climate change and environmental degradation dominate the ranking of top risks facing the planet in the next decade, a WEF survey of global risk specialists found.

Moreover, current-day challenges including the rising cost of living, persistent energy and food supply crunches and heavy national debts threaten to thwart the collective will and cooperation needed to address such problems, they concluded.

On Sunday, some protesters also gathered in front of BlackRock offices in Davos to call for the global investment giant to cancel the debt of poorer countries in order for them to tackle climate crisis more efficiently.


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 784 M - -
Net income 2022 5 133 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 325 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 2,59%
Capitalization 113 B 113 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,16x
EV / Sales 2023 6,17x
Nbr of Employees 19 900
Free-Float 86,5%
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 753,99 $
Average target price 798,44 $
Spread / Average Target 5,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.6.40%112 915
UBS GROUP AG11.51%65 913
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.11.91%55 924
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)5.80%39 638
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.7.00%35 456
STATE STREET CORPORATION6.96%30 445