Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BlackRock, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-03 pm EST
712.04 USD   +0.48%
05:02pConsumer Cos Down on Spending Views -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
03:03pKentucky State Treasurer Says Financial Firms Shunning Fossil Fuels to Face Divestment
MT
11:28aJPMorgan, Citi among firms facing potential divestment by Kentucky over energy 'boycott'
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Consumer Cos Down on Spending Views -- Consumer Roundup

01/03/2023 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Retailers and other consumer companies slipped amid consternation about the outlook for spending.

Most economists are anticipating a 2023 recession, which would lead to higher unemployment and more belt-tightening by consumers.

"Earnings expectations are also still not fully reflecting recession, in our view," said strategists at money manager the BlackRock Investment Institute, in a note to clients.

In a good sign for home-building trends, outlays for construction projects rose 0.2% in November to $1.81 trillion, the Commerce Department reported.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-23 1702ET

All news about BLACKROCK, INC.
05:02pConsumer Cos Down on Spending Views -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
03:03pKentucky State Treasurer Says Financial Firms Shunning Fossil Fuels to Face Divestment
MT
11:28aJPMorgan, Citi among firms facing potential divestment by Kentucky over energy 'boycott..
RE
10:48aUK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/01Wall St Week Ahead-Stumbling Treasury rally clouds bond market outlook for 2023
RE
2022Stumbling Treasury rally clouds bond market outlook for 2023
RE
2022BlackRock to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings on January 13th
BU
2022UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022BlackRock® Canada Announces Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the..
GL
2022BlackRock® Canada Announces Final December Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium ..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKROCK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 734 M - -
Net income 2022 5 077 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 478 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 2,75%
Capitalization 106 B 106 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,81x
EV / Sales 2023 5,65x
Nbr of Employees 19 900
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 708,63 $
Average target price 732,73 $
Spread / Average Target 3,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.0.00%106 433
UBS GROUP AG0.00%59 166
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.0.00%49 386
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)0.00%36 793
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.0.00%33 135
STATE STREET CORPORATION0.00%28 464