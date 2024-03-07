BlackRock, Inc. is one of the world's largest asset managers. At the end of 2022, the group had USD 8,594.5 billion of assets under management broken down by type of assets into shares (51.6%), fixed income securities (29.5%), multi-asset investments (8%), alternative funds (3.1%) and other (7.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (66.8%), Europe (28.9%) and Asia/Pacific (4.3%).

