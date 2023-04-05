Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BlackRock, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-05 pm EDT
656.04 USD   -0.47%
05:28pFDIC retains BlackRock unit for Signature Bank, SVB securities portfolio sale
RE
09:28aWells Fargo Cuts Price Target on BlackRock to $780 From $840, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
07:10aNYC pension leaders to seek emissions cut plans from fund managers
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FDIC retains BlackRock unit for Signature Bank, SVB securities portfolio sale

04/05/2023 | 05:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The BlackRock logo is pictured in New York City

(Reuters) - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has retained BlackRock Inc unit Financial Market Advisory to sell the securities portfolios it kept in receivership after the collapse of Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank.

The face values of the two portfolios are about $27 billion and $87 billion, the regulator said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reuters earlier reported that the FDIC retained advisers to sell the securities portfolios that the new owners of the two banks had rejected.

On Monday, the FDIC announced the marketing process for an about $60 billion loan portfolio retained in receivership following the failure of Signature Bank.

The securities are primarily comprised of agency mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities, the FDIC said on Wednesday.

The recent failure of Signature Bank and SVB triggered the biggest banking crisis since 2008 and stoked heavy volatility in the sector, worsening existing jitters of an imminent recession.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
All news about BLACKROCK, INC.
05:28pFDIC retains BlackRock unit for Signature Bank, SVB securities portfolio sale
RE
09:28aWells Fargo Cuts Price Target on BlackRock to $780 From $840, Maintains Overweight Rati..
MT
07:10aNYC pension leaders to seek emissions cut plans from fund managers
RE
04/04Fitch Affirms BlackRock TCP Capital's Ratings at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
AQ
04/03Global central banks keep up inflation fight in March
RE
04/03Blackrock Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financia..
AQ
04/03Blackrock : Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
03/31US Republicans widen challenge to fund managers on ESG
RE
03/31BlackRock to Report First Quarter 2023 Earnings on April 14th
BU
03/31UniCredit shareholders gather to vote on CEO's new pay scheme
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKROCK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 18 103 M - -
Net income 2023 5 156 M - -
Net cash 2023 3 581 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,1x
Yield 2023 3,17%
Capitalization 99 022 M 99 022 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,27x
EV / Sales 2024 4,70x
Nbr of Employees 19 800
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 656,04 $
Average target price 797,69 $
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Martin Small Chief Financial Officer
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-6.99%99 022
UBS GROUP AG9.10%64 264
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-1.85%35 730
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-0.99%35 460
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-3.58%31 569
STATE STREET CORPORATION-3.80%25 705
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer