SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Factbox-What are the charges in the Ahmaud Arbery case?

02/07/2022 | 06:19am EST
FILE PHOTO: Trial over Ahmaud Arbery's killing, in Brunswick

(Reuters) - Three white men were convicted last year of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black jogger who was chased and shot while on a Sunday run in a mostly white neighborhood in Georgia on Feb. 23, 2020.

A state court found Travis McMichael, 36; his father Gregory McMichael, 66, and neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, guilty of murder and other charges. All were sentenced to life in prison, with only Bryan given possibility of parole after 30 years.

Now they on trial for federal hate-crimes charges in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia.

WHAT IS A FEDERAL HATE CRIME?

A federal hate crime is a criminal act committed based on race, religion, ethnicity, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, and or gender identity.

GREGORY MCMICHAEL

* Interference with rights - a hate crime- specifically for "willfully, by force and threat of force, injure, intimidate and interfere with Ahmaud Arbery, an African American man, because of Arbery's race and color." The charge carries a maximum of life in prison.

* Attempted kidnapping, punishable by 20 years in prison.

* Brandishing a firearm, punishable by 7 years in prison.

TRAVIS MCMICHAEL

* Interference with rights - a hate crime- specifically for "willfully, by force and threat of force, injure, intimidate and interfere with Ahmaud Arbery, an African American man, because of Arbery's race and color." The charge carries a maximum of life in prison.

* Attempted kidnapping, punishable by 20 years in prison.

* Brandishing and discharging a firearm, punishable by 10 years in prison.

WILLIAM "RODDIE" BRYAN

* Interference with rights - a hate crime- specifically for "willfully, by force and threat of force, injure, intimidate and interfere with Ahmaud Arbery, an African American man, because of Arbery's race and color." The charge carries a maximum of life in prison.

* Attempted kidnapping, punishable by 20 years in prison.

(Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By Rich McKay


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 474 M - -
Net income 2021 5 829 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 387 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 123 B 123 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,19x
EV / Sales 2022 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float -
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 809,82 $
Average target price 1 006,38 $
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-11.55%122 837
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-8.74%86 007
UBS GROUP AG13.82%68 678
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)6.42%49 704
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-2.90%42 198
STATE STREET CORPORATION6.33%36 192