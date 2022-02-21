Log in
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
Factbox-What are the charges in the Ahmaud Arbery hate-crimes case?

02/21/2022 | 06:11am EST
FILE PHOTO: A mural of Ahmaud Arbery is painted on the side of the Brunswick African American Cultural Center in downtown Brunswick, Georgia

(Reuters) - Federal prosecutors are expected to sum up for a jury on Monday why they have brought hate-crimes charges against three white men who were convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, in a mostly white neighborhood in Georgia in 2020.

A state court found Travis McMichael, 36, his father Gregory McMichael, 66, and neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, guilty of murder and other charges. All were sentenced to life in prison, with only Bryan given possibility of parole after 30 years.

The prosecution and defense teams finished presenting their cases Friday in a federal hate-crimes trial and closing arguments were set for Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia.

WHAT IS A FEDERAL HATE CRIME?

A federal hate crime is a criminal act committed based on race, religion, ethnicity, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, and or gender identity.

GREGORY MCMICHAEL

* Interference with rights - a hate crime - specifically for "willfully, by force and threat of force, injure, intimidate and interfere with Ahmaud Arbery, an African American man, because of Arbery's race and color." The charge carries a maximum of life in prison.

* Attempted kidnapping, punishable by 20 years in prison.

* Brandishing a firearm, punishable by seven years in prison.

TRAVIS MCMICHAEL

* Interference with rights - a hate crime - specifically for "willfully, by force and threat of force, injure, intimidate and interfere with Ahmaud Arbery, an African American man, because of Arbery's race and color." The charge carries a maximum of life in prison.

* Attempted kidnapping, punishable by 20 years in prison.

* Brandishing and discharging a firearm, punishable by 10 years in prison.

WILLIAM "RODDIE" BRYAN

* Interference with rights - a hate crime - specifically for "willfully, by force and threat of force, injure, intimidate and interfere with Ahmaud Arbery, an African American man, because of Arbery's race and color." The charge carries a maximum of life in prison.

* Attempted kidnapping, punishable by 20 years in prison.

(Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by Alistair Bell and Diane Craft)

By Rich McKay


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 474 M - -
Net income 2021 5 829 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 387 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 2,18%
Capitalization 115 B 115 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,77x
EV / Sales 2022 5,06x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-17.43%114 677
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-11.10%83 921
UBS GROUP AG13.58%68 847
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-2.93%45 338
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-11.40%38 502
STATE STREET CORPORATION0.42%34 187