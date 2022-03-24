Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BlackRock, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fidelity Investments longtime leader Edward C 'Ned' Johnson 3d dies at 91

03/24/2022 | 02:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON (Reuters) - Edward C. "Ned" Johnson 3d, an American billionaire investor and philanthropist who as chairman of Fidelity Investments propelled the family business to a dominant place in finance for decades, died on Wednesday at age 91, the company said.

Johnson "died peacefully on March 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family," Fidelity said in a press release. A representative added Johnson died of natural causes.

Johnson led the Boston-based business founded by his father for nearly 40 years before passing the chairman's title to his daughter Abigail Johnson in 2016.

On his watch Fidelity transformed personal investing through the use of new technologies like telephone services and by promoting famous fund managers like Peter Lynch, the former manager of Magellan Fund.

In later years, Fidelity's actively-managed funds lost ground to cheaper passive products from rivals like BlackRock Inc. Fidelity still ran $4.5 trillion across all its managed investment products as of its latest shareholder letter for 2021.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Chris Reese and Diane Craft)

By Ross Kerber


© Reuters 2022
All news about BLACKROCK, INC.
09:37aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 24, 2022
06:38aUBS, China Life asset management venture plan in limbo as talks stall - sources
RE
03/23Toshiba's spin-off plan up against much opposition at Thursday's shareholder vote
RE
03/22Yes Bank in Talks With Private Equity Firms to Divest Up To 10% Stake
MT
03/22Yes Bank Reportedly in Talks with Brookfield, Blackrock to Sell 5%-10% Stake Via Qualif..
CI
03/22STRANDED ASSETS : How many billions are stuck in Russia?
RE
03/22Toshiba's spin-off plan faces much opposition at pivotal shareholder vote
RE
03/22EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Bank Stocks Rise After Hawkish Fed Talk
DJ
03/22FTSE Rises, Pound May Extend Gains Vs Euro if Inflation Data Exceed Forecasts
DJ
03/22NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Gain as Oil Rally Stalls
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKROCK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 058 M - -
Net income 2022 6 317 M - -
Net cash 2022 5 686 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 112 B 112 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,05x
EV / Sales 2023 4,52x
Nbr of Employees 18 400
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 736,46 $
Average target price 938,69 $
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-19.56%111 973
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-8.74%87 156
UBS GROUP AG7.98%64 719
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION-10.93%41 752
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-13.32%35 842
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.0.50%33 523