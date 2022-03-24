Fidelity Investments longtime leader Edward C 'Ned' Johnson 3d dies at 91

Johnson "died peacefully on March 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family," Fidelity said in a press release. A representative added Johnson died of natural causes.

Johnson led the Boston-based business founded by his father for nearly 40 years before passing the chairman's title to his daughter Abigail Johnson in 2016.

On his watch Fidelity transformed personal investing through the use of new technologies like telephone services and by promoting famous fund managers like Peter Lynch, the former manager of Magellan Fund.

In later years, Fidelity's actively-managed funds lost ground to cheaper passive products from rivals like BlackRock Inc. Fidelity still ran $4.5 trillion across all its managed investment products as of its latest shareholder letter for 2021.

By Ross Kerber