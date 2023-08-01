Shares of banks and other financial institutions were nearly flat as investors eyed central bank moves.

The U.S. labor market showed fresh signs of easing, with slowly falling job openings adding to figures that show the Federal Reserve is making progress in cooling the economy and lowering inflation.

Job openings declined by 34,000 to a seasonally adjusted 9.6 million in June from the prior month, the Labor Department said, the lowest level since April 2021. Layoffs held nearly steady at 1.5 million in June.

BlackRock and MSCI, the world's largest asset manager and a top stock-market-index compiler, respectively, are being investigated by a congressional committee for facilitating American investment in Chinese companies the U.S. government has accused of bolstering China's military and violating human rights.

HSBC's profit more than doubled in the first half, as the London-based banking giant continued to benefit from higher interest rates.

