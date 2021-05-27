Log in
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
05/26 04:10:00 pm
876.73 USD   +0.28%
Fintech Startup Acorns to Go Public in $2 Billion SPAC Deal

05/27/2021 | 07:40am EDT
By Peter Rudegeair

Acorns Grow Inc. plans to go public through a merger with a blank-check company in a deal that values the digital savings and investing app at about $2.2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Irvine, Calif.-based financial-tech company is expected to announce a combination with Pioneer Merger Corp., a special-purpose acquisition company affiliated with the hedge funds Falcon Edge Capital and Patriot Global Management, as soon as Thursday, the people said. As part of the transaction and a related private placement involving funds managed by BlackRock Inc., Wellington Management Co. and other investors, more than $450 million in proceeds will flow to Acorns's balance sheet, the people said.

Acorns automatically invests small contributions from users into baskets of stocks and bonds. It counts more than 4 million subscribers, most of whom pay $1 a month for the service, though Acorns also offers $3-a-month and $5-a-month options for additional features such as bank accounts or retirement plans. As of May, Acorns had $4.74 billion in assets under management, according to a recent regulatory filing.

Special-purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, like Pioneer are corporate shells that raise money from investors and go hunting for a private company interested in taking both the shell's cash and its stock listing as an alternative to an initial public offering. SPACs have raised more than $100 billion in 2021, according to data provider SPAC Research. But share prices for many SPACs and the companies they have taken public have tumbled in recent weeks.

SPACs have become a popular outlet for financial-tech startups, with banking startup Social Finance Inc., real-estate platform Better Holdco Inc. and trading app eToro Group Ltd. all agreeing to multibillion-dollar deals with SPACs in recent months.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. 0.28% 876.73 Delayed Quote.21.17%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.03% 34323.05 Delayed Quote.12.37%
PIONEER MERGER CORP. 0.21% 9.75 Delayed Quote.0.00%
RAIZ INVEST LIMITED -5.58% 1.27 End-of-day quote.34.39%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 703 M - -
Net income 2021 5 649 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 029 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
Yield 2021 1,86%
Capitalization 134 B 134 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,93x
EV / Sales 2022 6,33x
Nbr of Employees 16 700
Free-Float 87,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.21.17%133 724
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.14.42%75 139
UBS GROUP AG13.95%55 782
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)21.49%45 140
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.23.80%42 540
STATE STREET CORPORATION18.56%30 009