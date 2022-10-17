Government bonds no safe haven in central bank-driven recession -BlackRock

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Government bonds may not
offer much protection in a recession if surging inflation
pressures central banks to continue tightening monetary policy,
the BlackRock Investment Institute said.
Risks of a global recession have increased as central banks
around the world tighten monetary policy to bring down consumer
prices.
Fears of a downturn would typically send investors out of
comparatively risky assets such as stocks and some corporate
bonds and into government bonds. But such a scenario is unlikely
to play out if inflation remains elevated and central banks are
forced to keep interest rates high, strategists at the BlackRock
Investment Institute said in a note on Monday.
"Investors traditionally take cover in sovereign bonds, but
we see this recession playbook as obsolete ... Result: We stay
underweight Treasuries," they said, adding they expect
government bond yields - which move inversely to prices - will
keep rising.
Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields, which
were about 1.5% at the beginning of the year, have surged to
above 4% this year, their highest level since 2008, a trajectory
followed by yields of many other countries' government bonds.
While central banks have typically eased monetary policy to
boost economies when they showed signs of contraction, "That era
is over. Now central banks are set to induce recessions by
over-tightening policy," BlackRock, the world's largest asset
manager, said.
The firm expects long-term government bond yields to keep
rising in developed markets. Central banks will eventually halt
rate hikes, but inflation rates will remain above targets,
hampering their ability to start rate cuts, it said.
Typical investment diversification strategies - including
the traditional portfolio weighted 60% stocks and 40% bonds -
have underperformed this year as stocks and bonds got hit
together by tighter monetary policies.
BlackRock expects the correlation between bonds and stocks
to remain positive, meaning bonds will unlikely protect
investors from falls in stocks valuations.
"We don't think long-term yields reflect the likely
persistence of inflation and higher term premia coming as a
result ... Policy rates would need to hold steady or fall for
Treasury returns to flip positive," it said.
