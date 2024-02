JAKARTA (Reuters) - Sovereign wealth fund the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) has recruited as its managing director Christopher Ganis, an executive at the world's largest asset manager BlackRock, INA chief Ridha Wirakusumah said on Friday.

Ridha confirmed to Reuters reports that Ganis will be in charge of investments in hybrid capital solutions, which will includes private credit.

BlackRock did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

On BlackRock's website, Ganis is listed as head of Indonesia with responsibility to manage portfolios for private credit investments in Southeast Asia.

