Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BlackRock, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Minneapolis protests police killing of Black man

02/06/2022 | 02:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At least 500 demonstrators rallied at Government Plaza in Minnesota's largest city three days after Locke, 22, was shot on his couch by police.

The crowd assembled in below-freezing temperatures, demanding an unconditional ban on no-knock warrants, the dismissal and arrest of officers involved in the shooting, and the resignation of the mayor and police chief.

The day after the killing, police released video footage from the raid, which showed Locke was holding a gun as he twisted beneath a blanket on his sofa after being roused by officers moments before he was slain.

Police have said the officers were exercising a "no-knock" search warrant, which authorizes police to enter private property without first alerting occupants or announcing their presence.

The warrant was issued in relation to a homicide probe led by detectives from the neighboring Saint Paul Police Department. Locke was not named in the warrant, and Minneapolis police have acknowledged it was unclear how or whether he was connected to that investigation.

On Thursday, interim Minneapolis Police Chief Amelia Huffman told a news conference the county attorney's office was reviewing the shooting, and that video from the incident appeared to show Locke's gun pointed toward officers when they opened fire.

Activists at the protest said Locke had a right to possess a weapon in his own home and was never given the chance to disarm himself in the chaotic moments as police stormed into his apartment without warning.


© Reuters 2022
All news about BLACKROCK, INC.
04:38aIndian singer Lata Mangeshkar, "the Nightingale," dies at 92
RE
04:33aIndian singer Lata Mangeshkar, "the Nightingale," dies at 92
RE
02/05Hundreds in Minneapolis protest police killing of Black man in raid
RE
02/05Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19
RE
02/05Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19
RE
02/04Avenatti convicted of defrauding ex-client Stormy Daniels, sealing U.S. lawyer's fall
RE
02/04Baltimore's top prosecutor pleads not guilty on federal perjury charges
RE
02/04New York City's public school system goes meat-free on Fridays
RE
02/04S&P 500 Posts 1.5% Weekly Climb, Led by Energy, Consumer Discretionary, Financials as J..
MT
02/04INSIDER BUY : BlackRock Science & Technology Trust
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKROCK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 474 M - -
Net income 2021 5 829 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 387 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 123 B 123 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,19x
EV / Sales 2022 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float -
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 809,82 $
Average target price 1 006,38 $
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-11.55%122 837
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-8.74%86 007
UBS GROUP AG13.82%68 678
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)6.42%49 704
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-2.90%42 198
STATE STREET CORPORATION6.33%36 192