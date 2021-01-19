Log in
BLACKROCK, INC.

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
News 
All News

Moonpig confirms London listing plans, eyes 1.2 billion stg equity value

01/19/2021 | 02:23am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - Online greetings card retailer Moonpig Group confirmed plans for its 1.2 billion pounds ($1.63 billion) London listing on Tuesday, targeting a free float of at least 25% of its issued share capital at admission.

The offer, one of several IPO plans recently unveiled by a slew of companies seeking to cash in on rising investor interest in UK equities, will be comprised of a secondary offer of existing shares and a primary offer of new shares.

Funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, and Dragoneer Global Fund II have each entered into cornerstone agreements with Moonpig to subscribe for 80 million pounds and 50 million pounds of shares respectively.

($1 = 0.7353 pounds)

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Lawrence White)


© Reuters 2021
