Fed's Favored Inflation Gauge Rose 2.5% in February

The overall personal-consumption expenditures price index rose in line with economists' expectations for February.

Private-Credit Firms Awash in Cash Boost Hiring

Private-credit firms stoked by surging demand for nonbank lending are pulling out all the stops to hire talent, driving up overall compensation levels and sometimes taking each other to court.

Giant Merger Deals Stage a Comeback

A flurry of tie-ups, led by Capital One, raises the prospect of an M&A rebound.

Gold Is Rallying. It Isn't About Inflation This Time.

The metal serves as a hedge against fear itself, making it an appealing asset for our times.

Private Equity's Sports Deal Machine Kicks in With Women's Soccer

Firms including Carlyle and Sixth Street have backed women's soccer teams in the past year, with others expected to follow.

Analysis: The Visa and Mastercard Settlement Doesn't Put Fee Disputes to Rest

Past deals in the case have fallen apart, and lawmakers are pushing for more competition in the credit-card market.

The Psychologist Who Turned the Investing World on Its Head

Daniel Kahneman gave people an understanding of what drives financial decisions.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Nordea, Direct Line and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Sentenced to 25 Years

The sentence for crimes connected to the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange caps the meteoric rise and fall of the onetime crypto king.

BlackRock's Murry Gerber Seeks to Remain as Independent Board Director for Another Year

Gerber would remain in the position for an additional year during the close and initial integration of BlackRock's acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners, Blackrock said.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-24 1115ET