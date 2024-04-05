Fed's Logan says 'much too soon to think about cutting rates'

Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan on Friday said she's uncertain about the general view that U.S. inflation will keep trending down this year and allow the central bank to start to lower interest rates.

A Smart Twist on One of the Stock Market's Dumbest Ideas

Chipotle's 50-for-1 stock split is a clever step that will help turn more of its employees into shareholders.

Zimbabwe Launches a New Currency...Again

The central bank that once printed the one-hundred-trillion-dollar bill introduced Zimbabwe Gold-the ZiG-promising to end years of monetary turbulence.

Robinhood Sets Sights on New Bounty: The Rising Rich

Recent moves by the online brokerage hint at ambitions in wealth management.

SBF Is Going to Prison, but the Fight Over Money at FTX Drags On

The crypto exchange's collapse is still a source of anger and frustration for many onetime customers, more than a year later.

Hannon's Take: Fresh Faith in Forecasts

Recent inflation readings in Europe have been much closer to ECB projections than was the case in 2022 and early 2023.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on Viking Cruises, Laurentian Bank, Experian, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

The Costco Shoppers Putting $2,000 Gold Bars in Their Carts

Young investors say the old-school store of value is a hedge against inflation and catastrophe.

A Tiny Activist Fund Is Trying to Unseat Larry Fink

The proposal from Bluebell Capital to remove the BlackRock CEO as chairman faces long odds.

Accounting Firms Rethink Their Ownership Structure

From private-equity ownership to IPO plans, some of the world's biggest professional-services providers weigh overhauls to evolve.

