Article on Ackman's Wife Triggers Tensions Between Business Insider and Owner

Axel Springer said it is reviewing motivations and procedures behind an article detailing plagiarism accusations against Neri Oxman, who has apologized for some instances BI cited.

SEC's Decision on Spot Bitcoin ETFs Could Go a Few Different Ways

The agency is widely expected to OK the first funds to hold the token, but there are no guarantees.

Fed will let emergency bank-loan program expire, top official says

The Federal Reserve has no plans to extend an emergency loan program it launched last year to bolster the capacity of the banking system in the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

BlackRock to cut 3% of its staff amid a 'rapidly changing' market environment

Investment-management giant BlackRock Inc. plans to lay off around 3% of its staff, or around 600 employees, the company said on Tuesday, amid what executives described as a "rapidly changing" economic backdrop and shifts in client demands.

Apollo Backs Firm That Supports Emerging Fund Managers

Apollo Global Management is backing the formation of a new firm that will provide capital to help private markets firms that are starting or expanding, including firms led by professionals from diverse backgrounds.

These traders bet on surprise blip higher in key December inflation reading

Inflation traders are positioning for a slightly bigger-than-expected blip higher in the annual headline rate of Thursday's consumer price report for December.

U.S. Saw Record-Breaking Thunderstorm Damage in 2023

Severe convective storms destroyed $76 billion in assets in North America and Europe.

The Insurance Market Is Healing

Higher prices and lower interest rates are drawing more capital into reinsurance, which can ultimately benefit home and auto policies.

Swiss National Bank Rules Out Payouts After Losing $3.5 Billion Last Year Startup Founders Fret Over Getting Fired Like Sam Altman

They are building up protections and share classes after watching theOpenAI saga play out.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-24 0015ET