Bank of Canada Expected to Hold Rates Steady in Wednesday Policy Decision

A majority of economists surveyed forecast rate cuts to start in the second quarter due to economic weakness.

Grayscale Led the Fight for Bitcoin ETFs. Now Its Fund Is Bleeding Billions.

The crypto giant's $23 billion fund has the most to lose.

Twin Bridge's Gallagher Sees Enormous Opportunity in Private Equity's Middle Market

The co-founder of the fund investor said the smaller company segment still offers attractive risk and return trade-offs.

Senators Call on Supreme Court to Rein in Corporate 'Manipulation' of Bankruptcy

A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators called on the Supreme Court to prevent big companies from using the bankruptcy system to shield themselves from personal-injury and product-liability lawsuits.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Read about U.K. banks, Chesswood, Synchrony Financial and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

BlackRock Warns Markets Not Appreciating Worsening Geopolitical Backdrop

The world's largest investment manager BlackRock warns of further deterioration in the geopolitical backdrop for financial markets in 2024 and says asset markets aren't fully appreciating the risks.

Billionaire Howard Lutnick Is Taking On Exchange Giant CME

Cantor Fitzgerald's CEO previously helped transform the bond market. Now he plans to introduce a new market for interest-rate futures.

Fed Review Clears Central Bank Officials of Violating Rules

The inspector general said personal investment rules for top policymakers failed to maintain public confidence in the central bank.

Australia's Sovereign Wealth Fund Posts Rise in Assets, Says Rate Outlook Still Uncertain

Assets at Australia's sovereign-wealth fund rose to an all-time high in 2023 after markets rallied late in the year amid hopes that central banks would start cutting interest rates.

Investors Fleeing China Are Going Big in Japan

Chinese retail investors are piling into Japanese shares as their own market flags-a sign of the times and a hint as to why Japanese stocks are doing so well.

