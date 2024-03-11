Japan's Economy Expanded on Capital Spending Boost

Japanese gross domestic product in the final quarter of 2023 was increased to show a modest growth thanks to stronger-than-initially-estimated capital spending.

Fed and ECB Tee Up June Rate Cuts. What Then?

The start of rate moves on either side of the Atlantic will be a lot more in sync on the way down than on the way up.

Stock market's 2024 bull run faces looming inflation report

The U.S. stock market is facing an inflation reading that will test its 2024 bull run and offer clues as to whether the economy remains on course for an anticipated soft landing.

How Bitcoin Made a Believer Out of BlackRock

Chief Executive Larry Fink's U-turn illustrates Wall Street's growing desire to capitalize on a market that has long been considered the Wild West of finance.

Australia to Abolish Nearly 500 So-Called Nuisance Tariffs

Australia plans to abolish close to 500 "nuisance" tariffs from July 1, reducing the cost of importing everything from toothbrushes to roller coasters and bumper cars.

Two Canals, Two Big Problems-One Global Shipping Mess

Drought in Panama and Houthi attacks in the Red Sea are delaying deliveries and pushing up costs.

Life at Regional and Small Banks, One Year After SVB Failed

Five regional-bank executives talk about their industry after a long year.

Jamie Dimon and Ray Dalio Warned of an Economic Disaster That Never Came. What Now?

Many experts thought high interest rates would break the economy and inflation couldn't be tamed.

Biden Warns Netanyahu a Rafah Assault Would Cross 'Red Line'

More than a million Palestinians have taken refuge in the city, which is Israel's next target in the war against Hamas.

Japanese Stocks Are Near Records. They Can Keep Rising.

The Nikkei 225 index hit a record closing high this month, marking a roughly five-fold gain from when it hit bottom in 2009.

