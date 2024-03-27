Stocks Extend Slide From Recent Records

Investors rode a sugar high in Krispy Kreme shares and cocoa contracts.

China Industrial Profits Return to Growth

China's industrial profits returned to growth at the start of the year, adding to signs that the world's second-largest economy is on stronger footing.

BOJ Board Member Tamura Pledges to Cautiously Unwind Easing

The Bank of Japan will cautiously unwind its monetary policy easing, board member Naoki Tamura said, with a virtuous cycle of wages and prices expected to continue.

Australia's February Inflation Comes in Lower Than Expected

Australia's monthly inflation indicator came in below expectations in February, signaling that price pressures would likely continue to retreat over coming months.

More Chinese Companies to Be Added to U.S. Import Ban List

A list of companies banned over forced labor concerns is expected to grow in the next few months, says Laura Murphy, a Homeland Security adviser.

Irish Economy Forecast to Return to Growth, Easing Drag on Eurozone

The eurozone economy may be freed of a headwind that enfeebled growth in 2023, with new forecasts pointing to a return to expansion for Ireland, one of the currency area's smallest but most changeable members.

Durable-goods orders rebound and business investment rises

Orders for big-ticket items climbed 1.4% in February. Are these faint signs of a manufacturing revival?

Baltimore Bridge Collapses After Being Hit by Cargo Ship, Six Presumed Dead

The Coast Guard is suspending active search and rescue efforts and switching to a recovery phase.

Consumer confidence dips in March on more pessimism about the future of the economy

Consumer confidence fell in March to a four-month low as persistent inflation and the 2024 presidential election made Americans more anxious, a new survey showed.

Larry Fink Says World Leaders Must Address Growing Retirement Crisis

The BlackRock CEO's annual letter says demographics will strain retirement systems.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-26-24 2315ET