Dow ends lower, S&P 500 closes at third record high this year as earnings season ramps up

U.S. stocks closed mixed Tuesday as traders eye the growing pile of corporate-earnings reports.

Global Trade Flows Rose in November

Global trade flows rose in November, a sign that the value of goods moving across international borders may steady this year after a decline in 2023.

Bank of Canada Expected to Hold Rates Steady in Wednesday Policy Decision

A majority of economists surveyed forecast rate cuts to start in the second quarter due to economic weakness.

Houthi Attacks Won't Threaten Global Natural-Gas Security

Energy markets look very different than in 2022.

China's Stock-Market Rout Has Become a Political Problem

The country's cabinet urges action as China's benchmark index enters its fourth year of declines.

Grayscale Led the Fight for Bitcoin ETFs. Now Its Fund Is Bleeding Billions.

The crypto giant's $23 billion fund has the most to lose.

For Property Investors, the Price of Homes Is Still Not Right

Investor purchases of single-family homes tumbled 29% last year. And they've signaled that, for now, they continue to see few opportunities.

Desperate Chinese Property Developers Resort to Bizarre Marketing Tactics

The country's real-estate slump is getting worse-and looks set to drag on for years.

BOJ Keeps Rates Unchanged as It Examines Wage, Price Trends

The Bank of Japan kept its policy rates unchanged as it waits for more solid evidence of improving wage and price trends.

BlackRock Warns Markets Not Appreciating Worsening Geopolitical Backdrop

The world's largest investment manager BlackRock warns of further deterioration in the geopolitical backdrop for financial markets in 2024 and says asset markets aren't fully appreciating the risks.

