Stocks Extend Slide from Recent Records

Investors rode a sugar high in Krispy Kreme shares and cocoa contracts.

Durable-goods orders rebound and business investment rises

Orders for big-ticket items climbed 1.4% in February. Are these faint signs of a manufacturing revival?

Key Baltimore Bridge Collapses After Being Hit by Cargo Ship, Six Missing

The Singaporean ship lost propulsion before striking the Francis Scott Key Bridge over the frigid Patapsco River.

Consumer confidence dips in March on more pessimism about the future of the economy

Consumer confidence fell in March to a four-month low as persistent inflation and the 2024 presidential election made Americans more anxious, a new survey showed.

Larry Fink Says World Leaders Must Address Growing Retirement Crisis

The BlackRock CEO's annual letter says demographics will strain retirement systems.

Home prices reach new high in January, Case-Shiller says

Case-Shiller 20-city home price index up 6.2% year-on-year in January.

China Files WTO Complaint Against U.S. Over Electric-Vehicle Subsidies

Beijing says rules that require vehicles to use parts from specific regions to qualify for subsidies are discriminatory and distort fair competition.

Why Consumer Confidence Is Falling

The WSJ's Dion Rabouin breaks down the latest conference board data and what consumers are saying about the economy.

Canada's Poor Productivity Has Reached Emergency Status, Senior Central Bank Official Says

Bank of Canada's senior deputy governor, Carolyn Rogers, warns that a turnaround is urgently needed to protect the economy from future bouts of inflation.

M&A Gathers Steam for Biotech Startups

Mergers and acquisitions of venture-backed drug developers are starting to rebound following a relatively slow period in 2023, brightening the outlook for venture capitalists seeking to cash out of biotechnology investments.

