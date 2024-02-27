Dow futures struggle for direction as markets consolidate after run to records

U.S. stock futures were little changed early Tuesday as traders eyed important economic data later in the week.

Durable-goods orders drop 6.1% in January on fewer airplane contracts

Business investment is flat at the start of the year

Bitcoin ETFs Are Off to a Roaring Start. Are Other Crypto Funds Next?

BlackRock, Fidelity and other Wall Street firms have applied to launch ether ETFs.

Why We Risk a Cartoon Version of Capitalism

Private-sector investors are so ineffective at overseeing companies that state-run funds feel the need to step in..

Fed is 'not out of woods' on inflation, new regional bank president says

The battle against rising prices is not over, one of the newest top Federal Reserve officials said Monday.

German Consumer Confidence Ticks Up Despite Gloomy Outlook

Consumer confidence in Germany looks set to improve slightly in March, driven by rising income expectations, even as sentiment remains subdued amid a weak economic climate.

U.K. Shop-Price Inflation Falls to Near Two-Year Low

Annual U.K. shop-price inflation fell in February to its lowest rate in nearly two years supported by a slowdown in food prices on lower input costs, a report by NielsenIQ and the British Retail Consortium showed.

Japan's Consumer Prices Grow at Slowest Pace in Nearly Two Years

Japan's consumer prices rose at the slowest pace in nearly two years in January, but came in above expectations, backing views that the central bank will exit its negative interest rate policy, albeit cautiously.

Biden Calls Leaders to White House as Shutdown Looms, Ukraine Aid Stalls

Parts of the government will run out of funding Friday night unless Republicans and Democrats can strike a deal.

The big engine that could: U.S. economy barrels ahead and puts recession forecasts in rear view

The U.S. was supposed to suffer a recession from higher interest rates. It didn't. Next economists predicted a big slowdown in growth. No dice. And now? The economy is going to be just fine after all.

