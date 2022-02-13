Odessa citizens prepare for Russian invasion

Businesswoman Yuliya spent her weekend as every other in recent months - at a World War Two memorial holding a mock wooden rifle.

The memorial commemorates miners from the Donbass region who were sent to defend the port town of Odessa against the Nazi invasion in 1941.

Yuliya, along with many other citizens, are training for a similar scenario.

As Russia's navy holds drills not far from Odessa's bay, she says its military build-up along the borders with Ukraine first made her realize she needed to prepare for whatever would come.

(SOUNDBITE) (Ukrainian) BUSINESSWOMAN AND VOLUNTEER IN UKRAINIAN TERRITORIAL DEFENCE FORCES, YULIYA (SURNAME NOT GIVEN), SAYING:

"I don't have any experience in sports, let alone in martial arts or something like this. I am a very peaceful person, and my everyday life skills include cross stitching, cooking and so on. But now, I understand that we might have to stand against well-prepared people. And whatever the outcome, in order to resist these people, I must be trained at least a little bit."

The Territorial Defence Forces volunteers are being trained by instructor Valeriy Nachvynov.

(SOUNDBITE) (Ukrainian) INSTRUCTOR OF THE ODESA DEFENCE COMMAND, VALERIY NACHVYNOV, SAYING:

"They (Territorial Defence Forces) can surely be included in street patrols, or in defending critical infrastructure. In the Odessa region - there are many critical infrastructure sites here - they can receive training in resisting sabotage maneuvers."

The RIA news agency reported over 30 ships from the Russian Black Sea fleet have started training exercises near the Crimean peninsula as part of wider navy drills.