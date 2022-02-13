Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BlackRock, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Odessa citizens prepare for Russian invasion

02/13/2022 | 11:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Businesswoman Yuliya spent her weekend as every other in recent months - at a World War Two memorial holding a mock wooden rifle.

The memorial commemorates miners from the Donbass region who were sent to defend the port town of Odessa against the Nazi invasion in 1941.

Yuliya, along with many other citizens, are training for a similar scenario.

As Russia's navy holds drills not far from Odessa's bay, she says its military build-up along the borders with Ukraine first made her realize she needed to prepare for whatever would come.

(SOUNDBITE) (Ukrainian) BUSINESSWOMAN AND VOLUNTEER IN UKRAINIAN TERRITORIAL DEFENCE FORCES, YULIYA (SURNAME NOT GIVEN), SAYING:

"I don't have any experience in sports, let alone in martial arts or something like this. I am a very peaceful person, and my everyday life skills include cross stitching, cooking and so on. But now, I understand that we might have to stand against well-prepared people. And whatever the outcome, in order to resist these people, I must be trained at least a little bit."

The Territorial Defence Forces volunteers are being trained by instructor Valeriy Nachvynov.

(SOUNDBITE) (Ukrainian) INSTRUCTOR OF THE ODESA DEFENCE COMMAND, VALERIY NACHVYNOV, SAYING:

"They (Territorial Defence Forces) can surely be included in street patrols, or in defending critical infrastructure. In the Odessa region - there are many critical infrastructure sites here - they can receive training in resisting sabotage maneuvers."

The RIA news agency reported over 30 ships from the Russian Black Sea fleet have started training exercises near the Crimean peninsula as part of wider navy drills.


© Reuters 2022
All news about BLACKROCK, INC.
11:28aOdessa citizens prepare for Russian invasion
RE
09:45aExclusive - U.S. envoy to U.N. cancels Liberia trip to focus on Russia
RE
09:35aExclusive-U.S. envoy to U.N. cancels Liberia trip to focus on Russia
RE
02/12Canada police in standoff with protesters blocking bridge to U.S.
RE
02/12U.S. removing about 150 military trainers from Ukraine
RE
02/12U.S. removing about 150 military trainers from Ukraine
RE
02/12Russian ships start drills near Crimea
RE
02/12More than 30 Russian ships start drills near Crimea - RIA
RE
02/11WRAPUP 11-Russia has enough troops massed to invade Ukraine, U.S. says
RE
02/11Soy rises on South American crop woes; wheat, corn rally
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKROCK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 474 M - -
Net income 2021 5 829 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 387 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
Yield 2021 2,14%
Capitalization 117 B 117 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,89x
EV / Sales 2022 5,16x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 772,49 $
Average target price 1 006,38 $
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-15.63%117 175
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-3.08%91 950
UBS GROUP AG19.43%72 030
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)7.32%50 122
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-9.33%39 402
STATE STREET CORPORATION6.63%36 295