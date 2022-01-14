Online checkout firm Bolt valued at $11 bln after BlackRock-led funding- source

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Online checkout platform Bolt raised $355
million in a late-stage funding round led by fund manager
BlackRock Inc at a valuation of $11 billion, according
to people familiar with the matter.
Other investors who participated in the series E funding
round include Schonfeld, Invus Opportunities, H.I.G. Growth and
CE Innovation Capital, along with existing investors Activant
Capital and Moore Strategic Ventures.
San Francisco-based Bolt said on Friday it intends to use
the capital for product development, hire employees and expand
into new international markets.
The company, founded in 2014, offers a checkout service to
retailers and shoppers to ensure payments on its products are
secure and hassle free.
Bolt also offers fraud protection and merchant analytics
solutions on its checkout platform that is used by customers
including apparel retailers Forever 21, Juicy Couture and Lucky
Brand.
The new funding brings the total capital raised by the
company to about $1 billion.
Last year, Bolt raised $393 million https://www.bolt.com/blog/bolt-series-d
in fresh capital from investors including General Atlantic,
Untitled Investments, Willoughby Capital and Soma Capital.
(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)