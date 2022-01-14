Log in
Online checkout firm Bolt valued at $11 bln after BlackRock-led funding- source

01/14/2022
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Online checkout platform Bolt raised $355 million in a late-stage funding round led by fund manager BlackRock Inc at a valuation of $11 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Other investors who participated in the series E funding round include Schonfeld, Invus Opportunities, H.I.G. Growth and CE Innovation Capital, along with existing investors Activant Capital and Moore Strategic Ventures.

San Francisco-based Bolt said on Friday it intends to use the capital for product development, hire employees and expand into new international markets.

The company, founded in 2014, offers a checkout service to retailers and shoppers to ensure payments on its products are secure and hassle free.

Bolt also offers fraud protection and merchant analytics solutions on its checkout platform that is used by customers including apparel retailers Forever 21, Juicy Couture and Lucky Brand.

The new funding brings the total capital raised by the company to about $1 billion.

Last year, Bolt raised $393 million https://www.bolt.com/blog/bolt-series-d in fresh capital from investors including General Atlantic, Untitled Investments, Willoughby Capital and Soma Capital. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
