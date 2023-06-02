Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BlackRock, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:04:08 2023-06-02 pm EDT
683.97 USD   +2.26%
01:53pOutsized US job gains may mask signs of weakness
RE
11:35aWEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until June 16, 2023
DP
06:00aHopes of economic soft landing’ re-emerge after stormy descent: Mike Dolan
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Outsized US job gains may mask signs of weakness

06/02/2023 | 01:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A hiring sign is seen in a cafe in Manhattan, New York City

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The gain of 339,000 U.S. payroll jobs in May was a blockbuster number, nearly double what was normal before the pandemic and seeming confirmation that key parts of the economy motor along despite aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate increases.

But details beneath the headline number may, if sustained, point to some of the first cracks in a labor market that has defied expectations through much of the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The unemployment rate rose by what is a comparatively large three-tenths of a percentage point, from 3.4% to 3.7%, a level of change not seen, outside the onset of the pandemic, in more than a decade during the sluggish recovery from the 2007-2009 recession.

The number of unemployed people jumped by 440,000, the most since November 2010.

Notably, the burden fell disproportionately on Black workers, who accounted for almost half the increase in the number of unemployed and who saw their unemployment rate climb nearly a full percentage point, to 5.6% from 4.7%, the biggest jump in 11 years.

Touted by the Biden administration as a sign of continued employment strength, the May numbers put the U.S. ever closer to recovering not just the jobs lost during the first months of the pandemic - payroll employment is already 3.7 million positions beyond that - but closer to the trend that would have been needed to roughly account for labor force growth.

Yet the rise in Black unemployment in particular is something critics of Fed policy have been concerned could be a leading-edge sign that the job market was turning sour. Fast initial job losses among Black workers are a feature of U.S. downturns and recessions.

"It is only one month of data, and it can be easy to overreact, but certain red flags cannot be ignored," said Nick Bunker, head of economic research at the Indeed Hiring Lab. In addition, the average number of weekly hours worked fell again to 34.3, "and are now below their average level from 2017 to 2019 - a traditional recession indicator and a potential signal that employers are now able to hire workers more readily," he said.

POST-PANDEMIC NORMALIZATION

The pace of wage gains last month also slowed.

Other aspects of the data suggested a less dynamic hiring environment.

According to a separate labor flows series published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the rise in the number of unemployed was partly due to a decline in job finding: The number of unemployed people who found a job in May fell to 1.46 million on a seasonally adjusted basis, about 300,000 below the average since the start of 2022.

The number of people who lost jobs and began looking for work after that, at around 1.68 million, was about 150,000 above the average of recent months - a possible sign that people, out of choice or necessity, were willing to stay in the labor market after pandemic years in which workers seemed willing to shuffle in and out of jobs and the job market more freely.

Despite the outsized job gains, the details of the report may suggest a labor market "normalizing" after the disruptions of the pandemic. The drop in employment levels registered in the monthly survey of households, for example, was driven by a decline in self-employment - something that had spiked during the pandemic alongside an unexpected rise in business starts that may have represented people searching for alternatives during the health crisis.

Overall, said Rick Rieder, chief investment officer for investment giant BlackRock, hiring momentum in industries that remain short of pre-pandemic employment levels, like leisure and hospitality, or that face notable labor shortages, like health and education, may continue to fuel monthly job gains even as other parts of the job market slow.

It's an environment, he said, where the Fed may be right to be cautious.

"The fact is that the labor market is still very tight, aided by shortfalls in some service sectors, as well as by historic demographic trends" like population aging, Rieder said. "Yet rather than see the Fed crush the labor market now, in order to bring down still excessively high inflation, we think it's likely that in time the economy could recalibrate organically and in a healthier manner."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; editing by Paul Simao)

By Howard Schneider


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.46% 0.66074 Delayed Quote.-4.51%
BLACKROCK, INC. 2.17% 683.36 Delayed Quote.-5.62%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.61% 1.24502 Delayed Quote.2.89%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.01% 0.7434 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.49% 1.07097 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.11% 0.012146 Delayed Quote.0.07%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.03% 0.60627 Delayed Quote.-5.12%
All news about BLACKROCK, INC.
01:53pOutsized US job gains may mask signs of weakness
RE
11:35aWEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until June 16, 2023
DP
06:00aHopes of economic soft landing’ re-emerge after st..
RE
05:06aNotification According To Chapter 9, : BlackRock Inc.'s holding in Metso
AQ
06/01Notification In Accordance With The : BlackRock, Inc.'s holding in Wärtsilä Corporation
AQ
06/01MORNING BID AMERICAS-Hot, cold and skipping a beat
RE
06/01Major central banks renew rate hike push in May
RE
06/01HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) completed the acquisition of Kimball In..
CI
05/31BlackRock's CEO expects more rate hikes as inflation persists
RE
05/31BlackRock's CEO expects more rate hikes as inflation persists
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKROCK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 18 203 M - -
Net income 2023 5 206 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,3x
Yield 2023 3,03%
Capitalization 100 B 100 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,40x
EV / Sales 2024 4,77x
Nbr of Employees 19 500
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 668,84 $
Average target price 764,19 $
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Martin Small Chief Financial Officer
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-5.62%100 167
UBS GROUP AG2.62%58 084
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-3.59%49 928
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.6.60%38 583
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-11.69%32 552
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-2.45%31 642
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer