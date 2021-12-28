Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  BlackRock, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
Proud Boys members must face Jan 6 charges, U.S. judge rules

12/28/2021 | 02:11pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in Washington

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday allowed a criminal case relating to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack to move forward, declining to dismiss charges against four members of the far-right Proud Boys group.

In a written ruling https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/21170590/proud-boys.pdf, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly rejected arguments by the four Proud Boys defendants that obstruction charges should be thrown out.

The defendants -- Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Charles Donohoe -- have been charged with violating a federal law that makes it a felony to obstruct an official government proceeding, among other charges.

That obstruction charge has been used by prosecutors in more than 230 of the 700 criminal cases against participants in the assault.

Four people died on the day of the riot by supporters of then President Donald Trump and one Capitol police officer died the next day of injuries sustained while defending Congress.

Hundreds of police were injured during the several-hour onslaught and four officers who guarded the Capitol have since taken their own lives.

The Proud Boys defendants said the obstruction law is unconstitutional because it is vaguely written and could chill free speech rights.

Kelly, who sits in the District of Columbia, rejected that argument.

"No matter Defendants political motivations or any political message they wished to express, this alleged conduct is simply not protected by the First Amendment," Kelly said in his ruling. "Defendants are not, as they argue, charged with anything like burning flags, wearing black armbands, or participating in mere sit-ins or protests."

About 40 defendants allegedly affiliated with far-right groups like the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers and the Three Percenters have been charged with conspiring either to impede Congress or law enforcement officials protecting the Capitol.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe in Boston; Editing by Noeleen Walder in Washington and Angus MacSwan)

By Jan Wolfe


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 413 M - -
Net income 2021 5 803 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 682 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,5x
Yield 2021 1,79%
Capitalization 140 B 140 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,08x
EV / Sales 2022 6,46x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 87,4%
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.27.86%140 154
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.45.21%93 840
UBS GROUP AG32.48%62 011
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)37.89%48 327
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.31.66%44 797
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.58.18%34 394