Quotes: How asset managers see the investment outlook at Milken

See below some of their comments:

EDWIN CONWAY, GLOBAL HEAD OF BLACKROCK ALTERNATIVES:

"This is a difficult environment to navigate. There's so many more asset classes today than ever before. You just need to be very careful. There are still meaningful returns to be made, but risks are higher."

KAREN KARNIOL-TAMBOUR, CO-CEO AT BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES

"The problem is that when you get paradigm shifts that really change the nature of the market environment, it takes a long time for that to get fully digested by investors."

DAVID HUNT, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF PGIM

"I think that the market fundamentally underestimates the strength of the U.S. economy and therefore is underestimating both how high rates will need to go and how long they will need to stay there."

