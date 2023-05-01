Advanced search
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-01 pm EDT
662.97 USD   -1.23%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Quotes: How asset managers see the investment outlook at Milken

05/01/2023 | 04:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS (Reuters) - Big money managers gathered at the Milken Institute Global Conference, in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday to discuss the environment for investments amid higher interest rates, sticky inflation, banking turmoil and geopolitical tension.

See below some of their comments:

EDWIN CONWAY, GLOBAL HEAD OF BLACKROCK ALTERNATIVES:

"This is a difficult environment to navigate. There's so many more asset classes today than ever before. You just need to be very careful. There are still meaningful returns to be made, but risks are higher."

KAREN KARNIOL-TAMBOUR, CO-CEO AT BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES

"The problem is that when you get paradigm shifts that really change the nature of the market environment, it takes a long time for that to get fully digested by investors."

DAVID HUNT, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF PGIM

"I think that the market fundamentally underestimates the strength of the U.S. economy and therefore is underestimating both how high rates will need to go and how long they will need to stay there."

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Svea Herbst-Bayliss, in Beverly Hills; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2023
