S. Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90

The churchman was a veteran of the country's struggle against white minority rule.

In 1984 he won the Nobel Peace Prize for his non-violent opposition to apartheid.

Always outspoken, Tutu was considered the nation's conscience by both Black and white.

After the end of apartheid, he called the Black political elite to account as much as he had the white Afrikaners.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country had lost a "patriot without equal".

No cause of death was given, but Tutu was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the late 1990s.

He was hospitalized several times to tackle infections associated with his treatment.

In his final years, Tutu said he regretted that his dream of a "Rainbow Nation" had yet to come true.