Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BlackRock, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S. Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90

12/26/2021 | 05:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu died Sunday (December 26) at the age of 90.

The churchman was a veteran of the country's struggle against white minority rule.

In 1984 he won the Nobel Peace Prize for his non-violent opposition to apartheid.

Always outspoken, Tutu was considered the nation's conscience by both Black and white.

After the end of apartheid, he called the Black political elite to account as much as he had the white Afrikaners.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country had lost a "patriot without equal".

No cause of death was given, but Tutu was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the late 1990s.

He was hospitalized several times to tackle infections associated with his treatment.

In his final years, Tutu said he regretted that his dream of a "Rainbow Nation" had yet to come true.


© Reuters 2021
All news about BLACKROCK, INC.
06:09aSouth Africa's Tutu - anti-apartheid hero who never stopped fighting for "Rainbow Natio..
RE
12/24FTSE 100 Ends Pre-Christmas Session on a Festive High
DJ
12/24London Stocks Rise in Holiday Thinned Trade
DJ
12/24The leader who's standing up to China
RE
12/23INSIDER SELL : Hewlett Packard Enterprise
MT
12/23Biden administration offers $1 bln loan guarantee for hydrogen project
RE
12/23Sigma Lithium Closes Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of C$136.7 million
MT
12/23U.S. offers Monolith Nebraska $1 bln loan guarantee for hydrogen project
RE
12/23'KEEP THE DEFENDER GUESSING' : Russia's military options on Ukraine
RE
12/23Hot Chili Limited Raises $34 Million After Closing Canadian IPO
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKROCK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 413 M - -
Net income 2021 5 803 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 682 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
Yield 2021 1,81%
Capitalization 139 B 139 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,01x
EV / Sales 2022 6,39x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 913,92 $
Average target price 1 005,46 $
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.26.66%138 840
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.45.21%93 649
UBS GROUP AG31.76%61 588
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)36.92%47 988
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.29.00%43 892
STATE STREET CORPORATION27.82%34 014