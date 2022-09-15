Advanced search
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-15 pm EDT
632.34 USD   -1.75%
05:06pSchedule K-3 Forms Now Available for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG) Shareholders
BU
09/14BlackRock courts investors ahead of Aramco gas pipelines bond sale -sources
RE
09/14POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION (NASDAQGS : PCH) completed the acquisition of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) from a group of shareholders.
CI
Schedule K-3 Forms Now Available for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG) Shareholders

09/15/2022 | 05:06pm EDT
The iShares® S&P GSCI™ Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSE: GSG) today announced that its 2021 Schedule K-3 forms, which reflects items of international tax relevance, are available online. Shareholders of the Trust may access the Schedule K-3 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/iSharesGSG.

Certain shareholders (primarily non-U.S. shareholders, shareholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership shareholders) may need the information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent that Schedule K-3 may be relevant to your U.S. income tax situation, we encourage you to review the information contained in this form and refer to the appropriate U.S. laws and guidance or consult with your tax advisor.

To receive an electronic copy of the Schedule K-3 via email, shareholders may call Tax Package Support toll free at (866) 792-0048.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and $2.78 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

This material is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument. Similarly, the material does not constitute, and should not be relied on as, legal, regulatory, accounting, tax, investment, trading or other advice. Any financial, tax, or legal information contained herein is included for informational purposes only.

©2022 BlackRock, Inc. All rights reserved. iSHARES and BLACKROCK are trademarks of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 165 M - -
Net income 2022 5 038 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 3,03%
Capitalization 97 032 M 97 032 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,15x
EV / Sales 2023 4,78x
Nbr of Employees 18 900
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 643,58 $
Average target price 716,83 $
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-29.71%97 032
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-14.31%77 555
UBS GROUP AG-1.95%54 574
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.72%35 330
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-19.77%32 872
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-7.86%30 066