Schedule K-3 Forms Now Available for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG) Shareholders

The iShares® S&P GSCI™ Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSE: GSG) today announced that its 2021 Schedule K-3 forms, which reflects items of international tax relevance, are available online. Shareholders of the Trust may access the Schedule K-3 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/iSharesGSG.

Certain shareholders (primarily non-U.S. shareholders, shareholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership shareholders) may need the information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent that Schedule K-3 may be relevant to your U.S. income tax situation, we encourage you to review the information contained in this form and refer to the appropriate U.S. laws and guidance or consult with your tax advisor.

To receive an electronic copy of the Schedule K-3 via email, shareholders may call Tax Package Support toll free at (866) 792-0048.

