Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BlackRock, Inc.    BLK

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/24 03:57:55 pm
723.52 USD   +0.97%
02:25pBlackRock, others' risks should be studied, 'systemic' tag may not be best - Yellen
RE
01:05pDGAP-PVR  : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
01:05pDGAP-PVR  : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

'Systemically Important' tag not correct for asset managers like BlackRock -Yellen

03/24/2021 | 03:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above their building in New York

(Reuters) -Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday it is important to "look carefully" at systemic risks posed by asset managers, including BlackRock Inc, but said designating them as systematically important financial institutions may not be the right approach.

Yellen's remarks came in response to questions from Senator Elizabeth Warren, a longtime Wall Street critic, who demanded to know why BlackRock and other large asset managers had not been added to the list of designated institutions.

"I believe it is important to look very carefully at the risks posed by the asset management industry, including BlackRock and other firms," Yellen, who as Treasury secretary, chairs the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), which is charged with making such designations.

"FSOC began to do that, I believe, in 2016 and 2017, but the risks it focused on were ones having to do with open-end mutual funds that can experience massive withdrawals and be forced to sell off assets that could create fire sales. That is actually a risk we saw materialize last spring in March," she said.

In 2014, BlackRock and other asset managers won a battle in their fight against tighter regulation when a panel of top financial regulators agreed to revamp their review of asset-management firms to focus on potentially risky products and activities rather than individual firms.

"I think that with respect to asset management, rather than focus on designation of companies, I think it is important to focus on an activity like that and consider what the appropriate restrictions are," Yellen said.

"The past two administrations in the US, and numerous global regulators, have studied our industry for a decade and concluded that asset managers should be regulated differently from banks, with the primary focus being on the industry's products and services," BlackRock said in a statement.

"BlackRock is not a bank, and as an asset manager, we are a heavily regulated company," the firm said.

A SIFI designation for BlackRock would bring up more regulation and compliance costs and result in potential restrictions on share buybacks, said Kyle Sanders, an analyst with St. Louis-based financial services firm Edward Jones.

"On the margin, it could incrementally dampen profitability ... overall, I don't think it impacts their strategy," Sanders said.

Yellen, however, said it is appropriate to apply the SIFI designation to institutions whose failure would pose a systemic risk to the economy. She said the FSOC has begun working on a program, and the risk from asset managers is on the list of issues to be looked into.

BlackRock manages about $8.7 trillion in assets on behalf of institutional and individual clients worldwide, across equity, fixed income, liquidity, real estate, alternatives, and multi-asset strategies. It has deep reach into markets and its clients include pension plans, endowments, foundations, charities, official institutions, insurers and other financial institutions around the world.

Its market expertise made it the go-to place for the Fed to get urgent help with parts of its multitrillion-dollar coronavirus rescue package last year.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed, Kate Duguid and Dan Burns;Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Kate Duguid


© Reuters 2021
All news about BLACKROCK, INC.
02:25pBlackRock, others' risks should be studied, 'systemic' tag may not be best - ..
RE
01:05pDGAP-PVR  : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
01:05pDGAP-PVR  : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
01:05pDGAP-PVR  : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
DJ
12:02pNORDEA BANK ABP : Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10..
AQ
10:52aDGAP-PVR  : Münchener -4-
DJ
10:52aDGAP-PVR  : Münchener -3-
DJ
10:52aDGAP-PVR  : Münchener -2-
DJ
10:23aDGAP-PVR  : Infineon Technologies AG: Release -4-
DJ
10:23aDGAP-PVR  : Infineon Technologies AG: Release -3-
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 225 M - -
Net income 2021 5 621 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 628 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 109 B 109 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,80x
EV / Sales 2022 5,27x
Nbr of Employees 16 500
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 827,24 $
Last Close Price 716,57 $
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.1.30%109 745
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.7.15%66 054
UBS GROUP AG18.77%54 294
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)4.55%41 028
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.13.79%39 544
STATE STREET CORPORATION9.07%29 434
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ