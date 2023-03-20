Advanced search
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-20 pm EDT
643.56 USD   +1.08%
12:16pBlackRock Investment Institute downgrades credit, favors short-term bonds for income
RE
08:51aNotification In Accordance With The Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9 (*) 5 : BlackRock, Inc.'s holding in Wartsila Corporation
AQ
03/19BlackRock Reportedly Considered Rival Bid for Credit Suisse; Deutsche Bank Eyes Certain Assets
MT
Texas adds HSBC to energy sanctions list

03/20/2023 | 06:32pm EDT
March 20 (Reuters) - A Texas official on Monday added HSBC Holdings to an energy sanctions list, widening a crackdown on companies which in the state's view are too focused on energy transition.

Republican-led U.S. states have alleged companies are prioritizing environmental, social and governance policies (ESG) over their financial responsibilities to their shareholders.

The move could prohibit Texas' governmental entities from investing in one of Europe's biggest banks.

"HSBC's new energy policy is a prime example of a broader movement in the financial sector to push a social agenda and prioritize political goals over the economic health of their clients," Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said.

Florida's chief financial officer said in December his department would pull $2 billion worth of its assets managed by BlackRock Inc, a sizeable divestment by a state opposed to the asset manager's ESG policies. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 18 296 M - -
Net income 2023 5 252 M - -
Net cash 2023 4 493 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,2x
Yield 2023 3,30%
Capitalization 95 657 M 95 657 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,98x
EV / Sales 2024 4,43x
Nbr of Employees 19 800
Free-Float 86,1%
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Martin Small Chief Financial Officer
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-10.15%95 657
UBS GROUP AG-0.55%57 327
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-6.46%34 050
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-9.62%29 592
STATE STREET CORPORATION-7.48%24 723
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-0.82%24 273