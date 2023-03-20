Texas adds HSBC to energy sanctions list

March 20 (Reuters) - A Texas official on Monday added
HSBC Holdings to an energy sanctions list, widening a
crackdown on companies which in the state's view are too focused
on energy transition.
Republican-led U.S. states have alleged companies are
prioritizing environmental, social and governance policies (ESG)
over their financial responsibilities to their shareholders.
The move could prohibit Texas' governmental entities from
investing in one of Europe's biggest banks.
"HSBC's new energy policy is a prime example of a broader
movement in the financial sector to push a social agenda and
prioritize political goals over the economic health of their
clients," Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said.
Florida's chief financial officer said in December his
department would pull $2 billion worth of its assets managed by
BlackRock Inc, a sizeable divestment by a state opposed
to the asset manager's ESG policies.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)