    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19

02/05/2022 | 08:41am EST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits Ukraine

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

"The result of COVID-19 tests done with my wife after showing mild symptoms came back positive," Erdogan said in a tweet, adding that both had the Omicron variant of the virus.

"We will continue our work at home. We look forward to your prayers," he added.

Officials of his AKP ruling party, ministers and opposition leaders wished him a speedy recovery.

Earlier on Saturday, Erdogan had made a speech via live videolink during a ceremony to mark the opening of a road and tunnels in northern Black Sea province of Zonguldak.

On Thursday, he visited Kyiv, holding talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and offering to host a meeting between Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 474 M - -
Net income 2021 5 829 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 387 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 123 B 123 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,19x
EV / Sales 2022 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 87,3%
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 809,82 $
Average target price 1 006,38 $
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-11.55%122 837
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-8.74%86 007
UBS GROUP AG13.82%68 678
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)6.42%49 704
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-4.76%42 198
STATE STREET CORPORATION6.33%36 192