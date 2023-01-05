Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  BlackRock, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
2023-01-05
707.94 USD   -1.93%
U.S. SEC charges hits former BlackRock portfolio manager with $250,000 penalty

01/05/2023 | 02:24pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday it has charged a former BlackRock Advisors, LLC portfolio manager for failing to disclose a conflict of interest.

Randy Robertson, who did not admit or deny the SEC's findings, agreed to a $250,000 penalty, a censure and a cease-and-desist order, the SEC said in a statement.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKROCK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 740 M - -
Net income 2022 5 077 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 495 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,6x
Yield 2022 2,70%
Capitalization 108 B 108 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,92x
EV / Sales 2023 5,73x
Nbr of Employees 19 900
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 721,90 $
Average target price 738,33 $
Spread / Average Target 2,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.0.48%108 426
UBS GROUP AG5.87%62 440
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.4.20%51 696
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)4.22%38 345
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.0.49%33 296
STATE STREET CORPORATION2.46%29 164