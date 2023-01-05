U.S. SEC charges hits former BlackRock portfolio manager with $250,000 penalty
01/05/2023 | 02:24pm EST
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday it has charged a former BlackRock Advisors, LLC portfolio manager for failing to disclose a conflict of interest.
Randy Robertson, who did not admit or deny the SEC's findings, agreed to a $250,000 penalty, a censure and a cease-and-desist order, the SEC said in a statement.
